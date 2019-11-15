Obituaries

Charles Sidney (Sid) Delaney, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charles Sidney (Sid) Delaney, age 92, of Kingston passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at NHC Farragut Health & Rehab Center in Knoxville. He was born February 13, 1927 in Meadville, Mississippi and raised in the Hominy Ridge community. He was a member of Morgantown Baptist Church in Natchez, Mississippi. Sid was a United States Army veteran and the sergeant who served his country proudly during World War II and in the army of Occupation in Japan. He retired after 40 years from International Paper Company in Natchez, Mississippi where he worked as a Tow Motor Operator in the finishing and shipping department. He was very talented in working with his hands and very mechanically minded. Sid became regionally famous for building model airplanes out of soda cans. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Murray Delaney; daughter, Vivian Delaney Jackson; parents, James Quitman Delaney

& Eliza Brinson Delaney; brothers, Willie S. Delaney and D. Curtis Delaney; sister, Alene Delaney McCaa.

SURVIVORS

DaughterMelody D. Martin & husband, Vann R. Martin of Rockwood, TN

A host of nieces, nephews and friends

The family would like to thank the staff of Sycamore Trace in Kingston and also the staff at NHC Farragut for the

compassionate care extended to their loved one.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 and 9:00 – 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, Mississippi. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street – Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, or online at www.parkinson.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston and Laird Funeral Home of Nachez, Mississippi are in charge of serving the Delaney family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

