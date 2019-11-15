Obituaries

April Gail McDaniel Taylor, Sweetwater (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. April Gail McDaniel Taylor, age 41, a resident of Sweetwater, Tennessee, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born April 5, 1978 in Rockwood, Tennessee. April loved her children dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Joseph McDaniel, Jr.; grandparents, Louis & Edna Stricklan, and Arthur & Minnie McDaniel; uncle, Sam Willett; aunt, Bonnie Lyke; and uncle, Chuck Stricklan.

Survivors include:

Husband:Billy Taylor of Sweetwater, TN

Son:Bradley Taylor (Brooke Moore) of Farragut, TN

Daughters:Kristen Taylor of Sweetwater, TN

Brittney Taylor (Jeremy Newcombe) of Sweetwater, TN

Parents:Carl and Barbara McDaniel of Rockwood, TN

Brother:John McDaniel (Missy) of Rockwood, TN

Special Nephews:Jonathan and Payton McDaniel

Very Special Pastor Friends:

Howard & Wilda Scott of Warren, MI

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Terry Potter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. April Gail McDaniel Taylor.

