Featured

WYSH AM, 96.7 Merle FM, Praise 96.3, and WQLA welcomes David Aldrich as Chief Meteorologist

Posted on by in Featured, News with

David Aldrich, Chief Meteorologist for M&M Brodacasting. Photo Courtesy of http://www.captainaccurate.com/

Our media partners at WYSH AM, Merle FM, Praise 96.3 FM, and WQLA are proud to announce David Aldrich and Captain Accurate Weather as our official chief meteorologist! This makes our group of radio stations the only radio stations in Knoxville to have our own meteorologist! according to the management of the stations Ron Meredith If accurate weather is important to you, Merle FM, Praise FM, and WYSH/ WQLA should be important to you.

Starting Monday, November 18th, listen for David’s weather reports on WYSH, Merle FM, Praise 96.3, and WQLA!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged David Aldrich