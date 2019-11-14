Obituaries

John “Ed” Walker, Clinton

John “Ed” Walker, age 76 a resident of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 8, 1943 in Baltimore, MD then moved to Tennessee in 1980 where he has continued to live. Ed was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church and a respected man of God, who was faithful to his Lord, wife, family and church. He was also a well-respected business owner in Knox and Anderson Counties. Ed enjoyed: astronomy, historical research, gardening, supporting the military, but most of all he loved serving the Lord and spending time with his family.

Mr. Walker is preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Mary Walker and by a brother, Michael Walker.

Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ethel Walker; by children: John Edward Walker Jr. and wife, Elaine of Clinton, Denise West and husband, Claude of Tazewell, Victoria Phillips and husband, James of Oliver Springs, and Carmella Lewallen and husband, Terry of Cleveland; by grandchildren: Alex, Andrew, Aaron, Anthony, Ayden, Cody, Cheyenne, Austin, Christopher, Timothy, Brittany, Ashley, Justin, Sierra, and by several great grandchildren; by sisters-in-law: Brenda Walker and Linda Dotson; by a treasured niece, Malinda Murphy Bolick and by extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, November 16, 2019 between the hours of 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm at New Fairview Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm in the church sanctuary with Pastor Claude West and Pastor John Edwards officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow at New Fairview Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Walker family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

