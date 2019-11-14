Obituaries

James C. “Jim” Miller, Oak Ridge

James C. “Jim” Miller passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. His love of gardening, hunting and Tennessee Football was only surpassed by his love of family.

After retiring from D.O.E. in Oak Ridge, gardening became his full-time occupation. Jim grew up on his family farm on the Cumberland Plateau near Fall Creek Falls in Pikeville TN. At age 19 he joined the Navy and served on the Destroyer Richard B. Anderson from 1950 until 1954.

He is survived by wife Carrie Miller, son Daryl Miller and wife Sharon, daughter Cheryl Heacker and husband Fred, son Greg Miller and close family friend Arturo Gomez.

He is preceded in death by parents James W. and Edith Miller, brothers Gerald, Edward, Gene and sister Lily Mae Talley. Special thanks to Home Options and all the Nurses and Support Staff. Over the last several years as they cared for Jim they became like family.

Graveside 2:00 pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy Knoxville, TN 37920. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Thursday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to stjude.org or missionofhope.org in memory of Jim Miller.

