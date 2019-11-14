Sports

Board of Control conducts November meeting in Hermitage

Posted on by in Sports with

Action taken on postseason penalties, middle school tournaments

November 14, 2019

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Thursday, November 14 at the TSSAA office building in Hermitage.

The Board heard an update on the recent fall sport tournaments events in golf, volleyball, girls’ soccer, cross country and the upcoming cheer/dance and state football championships.

Westwood High School and Fairley High School were both present to appeal the restrictive probation placed on their respective boys’ basketball programs for the 2019-20 school year due to an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during their boys’ basketball contest on Friday, January 25, 2019. The Board voted to remove the restrictive probation in boys’ basketball for both schools for the current season.

The Board voted to deny Science Hill High School’s proposal to change the number of individual medals presented to athletes in the DI-AAA traditional wrestling tournament.

TMSAA Baseball & Softball Championships were approved by the Board beginning with the 2020-21 school year. There are currently state championships for middle schools in the sports of cross country, track & field, and basketball.

Two schools submitted requests to join the association.

Lincoln Central Academy was approved for TSSAA membership effective immediately. They plan to co-op with Lincoln County High School. Lincoln Central Academy is a public school with grades 9-12 in the Lincoln County Schools system. The school will be placed in Division I for the 2019-20 school year.

St. Andrews School was approved for TSSAA membership. They are a Category 2, private K-12 school in Sevier County that is fully accredited by ACSI. The school has 16 students enrolled in grades 9-12 this school year. The Board granted an exception to the cooperative program rule to allow St. Andrews to co-op with Pigeon Forge High School.

The January 2020 Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 9 AM.

Documents

Board of Control Minutes (November 2019) (PDF)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

