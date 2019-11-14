Sports

MaxPreps becomes official TSSAA partner for sports statistics

November 14, 2019

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) and MaxPreps, the online high school sports leader, have announced a multi-year partnership agreement that will enable the TSSAA to provide additional sports information capabilities to its member schools.

Beginning in the 2019-20 school year, the TSSAA will recommend that coaches use the MaxPreps platform to submit scores and statistics after each game to accurately track team and student-athlete accomplishment and encourage coaches to utilize the MaxPreps Teams app as a team management tool.

“Our goal with this partnership is to establish a clearinghouse of sorts for statistical information so that coaches and schools can benefit from comprehensive statewide leaderboards for all the important stat categories,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. “MaxPreps is an excellent supplement to our existing digital efforts and should make it very easy for coaches to submit updated stats after each game.”

“Tennessee has a passion for and commitment to high school sports, and we are excited to partner with the TSSAA to share the accomplishments of its student-athletes both locally and nationally,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. “At MaxPreps it has long been our goal to provide sports information from every team in America, especially so in a vibrant part of the high school landscape, and this brings us a step closer to it.”

MaxPreps.com is the nation’s most visited site for high school sports coverage. MaxPreps has been on the prep sports scene since 2002 and has successfully partnered with 28 other high school state associations. MaxPreps also is an official partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the NFHS Network.

About MaxPreps.com

MaxPreps is the leading online high school sports destination offering high school sports fans the most comprehensive coverage with the latest news, analysis, rankings and streaming content. MaxPreps aspires to cover every high school team, game and player by partnering with more than 100,000 coaches throughout the country. A unit of CBS Interactive and a CBSSports.com site, MaxPreps was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Calif. For more information about MaxPreps and for the latest high school sports news, please visit www.maxpreps.com.

About Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association is a voluntary, nonprofit, self-supported organization. The mission of the TSSAA is to serve its members by providing leadership and coordination for the administration of interscholastic athletics, which will enhance the educational experiences of students. The TSSAA promotes participation and sportsmanship to develop good citizens through interscholastic athletics, which provide equitable opportunities, positive recognition and learning experiences to students while maximizing the achievement of educational goals.

