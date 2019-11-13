Obituaries

Beatrice F. Worthington, Clinton

Beatrice F. Worthington, age 91 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 10, 2019. Retired with over 40 years of service from Union Peoples and First American Bank and served as branch manager late in her career at the Norris branch location. She was a long-time member of the Sinking Springs United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, F. Elmo Worthington; daughter, Mona Gail; parents, Julian and Annie Daugherty; brother, Lloyd Daugherty, Sr.; and nephew, Lloyd Daugherty, Jr.

Beatrice is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Kila Worthington; grandchildren, Chad Worthington, Ashley and husband, Dennis Rash, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Nancy Daugherty; sister-in-law, Gertrude Daugherty; niece, Sylvia and husband Todd McGhee. Special friends, Marie Burgess, Nancy Alley, Nancy Duncan, Pat and Larry Marcum. The family would like to thank Dr. Trent McNeely and Jennifer for the excellent care.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Service to follow at 8 PM with Rev. Billy Kurtz officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 AM at Sinking Spring United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund .

