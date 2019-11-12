Sports
Week 2 Playoff Preview
Full scoreboard and schedules can be found at tssaasports.com/sports/football
November 9, 2019
Four schools playing this weekend participated in the first TSSAA Playoffs in 1969: Lake County, Loudon, Oneida, South Pittsburg. Loudon and South Pittsburg were champions in Class AA and Class A, respectively. Oneida appeared in the first three Class A playoff fields.
Of the 120 teams battling this Friday, all have had at least one previous playoff appearance. Sixty-nine have at least one state championship appearance.
Most playoff appearances without a championship appearance: Dobyns Bennett (34), Gatlinburg-Pittman (33), Smith County (32), Hampton (32).
Eighteen games will feature first-time playoff meetings, but for others it will be continuation of a long rivalry:
|Matchup
|No.
|Previous Meetings
|Coalfield/Greenback
|10
|1987, 1990, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
|Baylor/MBA
|8
|2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017
|Hampton/Oneida
|6
|1982, 1993, 1994, 2006, 2007, 2011
|Oakland/Mt. Juliet
|4
|2009, 2011, 2014, 2018
|Kingston/Austin-East
|4
|1983, 1985, 1989, 2008
|Houston/White Station
|4
|2004, 2007, 2013, 2018
|Greeneville/Anderson Co.
|4
|1994, 1995, 2017, 2018
|Farragut/Maryville
|4
|2009, 2010, 2017, 2018
|Dobyns Bennett/Bearden
|4
|1997, 2000, 2010, 2012
Tagged 50th Year, TSSAA Playoffs