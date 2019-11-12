Obituaries

Susan Rebecca “Becky” Cupples, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Susan Rebecca “Becky” Cupples age 76 of Clinton, TN, a loving mother and sweet grandmother, “Min Min” to many of us, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday November 10, 2019. Her family continues to grieve here on earth, but are comforted in knowing she’s at peace now. Becky, as she was known among family and friends, was small, but oh boy was she mighty. Many would say spunky and all would say sweet and kind. Becky was the biggest Vol fan you ever met, loved watching football and basketball and like her father she never met a stranger. She sacrificed so much for her family and friends, loving her family ferociously, especially her granddaughters. Becky built a career based on her lifelong passion and love for young people by working in youth services and the juvenile court system in both Dyer and Anderson counties, retiring in 2011. She relocated to Anderson County in 2001 to be closer to her family and was a regular attendee of Second Baptist Church of Clinton.

She is survived by her sons, Mark W. Cupples and wife Kelly of Cornelius, NC and Mitchell B. Cupples and wife Karen of Clinton, TN; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Tucker and husband Kevin also of Clinton, TN, Kristen Cupples of Clinton, TN, Addison Cupples and Campbell Cupples, both of Cornelius, NC; her special niece Mary Beth Perry of Dyersburg, TN and great nephew, Hunter Perry of Murray, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ike Peel Jr. and Judy “Jewel” Peel; and her younger brother, Ike Peel, III.

A memorial service to receive friends and celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. [In lieu of flowers the family invites donations to Susan G. Komen Foundation at komeneasttennessee.org].

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

