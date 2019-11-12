Featured

Board of Control to meet on Thursday, November 14

More than 25 items to be considered by the Board

November 12, 2019

The TSSAA Board of Control will meet on Thursday, November 14 at the TSSAA office building in Hermitage. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m.

The Board will be given an update on the recent fall sport tournament events in golf, volleyball, girls’ soccer, and cross country.

Westwoood High School and Fairley High School will both be to appeal the restrictive probation placed on the their respective boys’ basketball program for the 2019-20 school year due to an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred during their boys’ basketball contest on Friday, January 25, 2019.

Science Hill High School is submitting a proposal for the Board of Control to consider changing the number of individual medals presented to athletes in the DI AAA traditional wrestling tournament.

Two schools have submitted proposals requesting membership in the association.

Lincoln Central Academy is requesting to join TSSAA effective immediately in order to co-op with Lincoln County High School. Lincoln Central Academy is a public school with grades 9-12 in the Lincoln County Schools system. If approved, the school will be placed in Division I for the 2019-20 school year.

St. Andrews School is a Category 2, private K-12 school in Sevier County that is fully accredited by ACSI. The school has 16 students enrolled in grades 9-12 this school year. St. Andrews School is an on campus private school for the children who live at their residential home, Wears Valley Ranch. They are a home and school for children who come from crisis situations they did not create. They would like the opportunity for their students to participate in a cooperative program with Pigeon Forge High School. They currently have one female student interested in track and field. If approved for membership, the Board will also need to consider granting an exception to the cooperative program rule to allow St. Andrews to co-op with a public school. The King’s Academy is their nearest member private school, and they estimate that it is about 45 minutes away.

The Board will also hear a total of eleven hardship appeals at the meeting.

The full Board agenda can be viewed below.

Documents

Board of Control Agenda (November 2019) (PDF)

