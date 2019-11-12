Featured

Early-morning pursuit sends two to jail

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Early Saturday morning, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a vehicle pursuit in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs. Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that he had been on patrol in the area around Melton Lake Drive when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that had fled from law enforcement in late October. He also determined that the license plate on the Ford Crown Victoria belonged to another vehicle, so he activated his lights and pulled the car over.

The driver stopped in front of Elza Gate Park, but fled at a high rate of speed when the deputy got out of his patrol car and approached the Crown Vic. Perkins gave chase as the car headed toward Clinton on Oak Ridge Highway, and watched as the Crown Victoria swerved around another car waiting to turn on to Oliver Springs Highway at the light and barreled toward Oliver Springs. A rolling roadblock brought the pursuit to an end and both the driver and passenger were quickly taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Samson Prater of Clinton, and he was charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. He also picked up several traffic citations, including improper passing, failure to obey a traffic signal, not having proof of insurance, a registration violation and failure to exercise due care.

His passenger was identified as 29-year-old Marissa McCormick, and she was found to have a warrant for her arrest in Anderson County. She, too, was taken to the Anderson County Jail

PRATER SAMSON N

Age: 24

Class: PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M

Intake Date: 11/09/2019 05:01 AM

City: CLINTON

Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond Court Date EVADING ARREST 5000 11/20/2019 08:30 AM POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1000 11/20/2019 08:30 AM RECKLESS DRIVING 500 11/20/2019 08:30 AM

MCCORMICK MARISSA N

Age: 29

Class: PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED MISDEMEANOR

Race/Sex: W/F

Intake Date: 11/09/2019 05:01 AM

City: POWELL

Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

Charge Bond Court Date FAILURE TO APPEAR 10000 11/20/2019 08:30 AM

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged arrested