Early-morning pursuit sends two to jail
Early Saturday morning, Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people following a vehicle pursuit in Oak Ridge and Oliver Springs. Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins reported that he had been on patrol in the area around Melton Lake Drive when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that had fled from law enforcement in late October. He also determined that the license plate on the Ford Crown Victoria belonged to another vehicle, so he activated his lights and pulled the car over.
The driver stopped in front of Elza Gate
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Samson Prater of Clinton, and he was charged with evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. He also picked up several traffic citations, including improper passing, failure to obey a traffic signal, not having proof of insurance, a registration violation and failure to exercise due care.
His passenger was identified as 29-year-old Marissa McCormick, and she was found to have a warrant for her arrest in Anderson County. She, too, was taken to the Anderson County Jail
PRATER SAMSON N
Age: 24
Class: PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON
Race/Sex: W/M
Intake Date: 11/09/2019 05:01 AM
City: CLINTON
Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
|Charge
|Bond
|Court Date
|EVADING ARREST
|5000
|11/20/2019 08:30 AM
|POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|1000
|11/20/2019 08:30 AM
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|500
|11/20/2019 08:30 AM
MCCORMICK MARISSA N
Age: 29
Class: PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED MISDEMEANOR
Race/Sex: W/F
Intake Date: 11/09/2019 05:01 AM
City: POWELL
Arrested By: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF
|Charge
|Bond
|Court Date
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|10000
|11/20/2019 08:30 AM
