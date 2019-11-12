News

Park Delays Opening until 11:00 a.m. Due to Inclement Weather

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials delayed the opening of Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, Cades Cove Visitor Center, Clingmans Dome Information Station, and Park Headquarters on Tuesday, November 12, until 11:00 a.m. due to inclement weather. Newfound Gap Road and the Foothills Parkway from Wears Valley to Walland are currently closed. Park crews are assessing other roadways at this time.

For more information about road conditions, please visit the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm, call the Park’s Road and Weather Information Line at 865-436-1200, or follow road updates on Twitter at http://twitter.com/smokiesroadsnps. Webcams across the park can be accessed at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm.

Tagged snow delay