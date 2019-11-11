Obituaries

Lois Genevieve Human Shannon, Wartburg

Mrs. Lois Genevieve Human Shannon, age 87 of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 8, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Shady Springs Baptist Church in Old Ft., TN and was also a former member of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Sunbright.

Genevieve was saved at an early age at Campground Church. She retired from Diamond Rug and Carpet in Eton, Georgia in 1994 where she worked for several years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years: Lones Shannon.

Her parents: Ernest and Christine Human Cross

One granddaughter: Billie Jean Landrum

Two sons in law: Joe Harper and Larry Wilson

Two brothers: Onlee and Conlee Human Sr.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Carlyn Shannon.

Five daughters and three sons-in-law: Josephine Wilson, Wiladean Harper, Faye and Joe Ark, Wanda Jean and Allen Weeks, Marlene “Chinkey” and Alan Strickland.



One brother and sister in law: Bobby and Sue Human.

Two sisters: Louise Magin and Lillian Sue Skipper.

Ten grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 11, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. The graveside service will be immediately following the funeral service in the Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. David Dial and Bro. Charles Webb will be officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg honored to be serving the Shannon family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

