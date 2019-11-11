Obituaries
Ralph T. Miller, Midtown
Ralph T. Miller age 83, of Midtown, was born August 2, 1936 in Thomaston, GA and passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Ralph was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from K-25.
He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Eda Sue Miller, and daughter, Darlene Miller.
Survivors include
Wife of 65 years Dosia Clark Miller
Son Rusty Miller (Anne Laymance)
Grandchildren Amanda (Kris) Underwood
Emily Miller
Matthew Miller
Great grandchild Brooke Underwood
Sister Evelyn McDavid
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Miller Family.