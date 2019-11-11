Obituaries

Ralph T. Miller, Midtown

Ralph T. Miller age 83, of Midtown, was born August 2, 1936 in Thomaston, GA and passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Ralph was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from K-25.

He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Eda Sue Miller, and daughter, Darlene Miller.

Survivors include

Wife of 65 years Dosia Clark Miller

Son Rusty Miller (Anne Laymance)

Grandchildren Amanda (Kris) Underwood

Emily Miller

Matthew Miller

Great grandchild Brooke Underwood

Sister Evelyn McDavid

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Miller Family.

