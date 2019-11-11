BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Ralph T. Miller, Midtown

Obituaries

Ralph T. Miller, Midtown

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Ralph T. Miller age 83, of Midtown, was born August 2, 1936 in Thomaston, GA and passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. Ralph was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and retired from K-25.

He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Eda Sue Miller, and daughter, Darlene Miller.

Survivors include

Wife of 65 years Dosia Clark Miller
Son Rusty Miller (Anne Laymance)
Grandchildren Amanda (Kris) Underwood
Emily Miller
Matthew Miller
Great grandchild Brooke Underwood
Sister Evelyn McDavid

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Miller Family.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: