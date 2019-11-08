Obituaries

Wallace, Edna Grace (Disney), Andersonville

Wallace, Edna Grace (Disney), 77, of Andersonville passed away on November 7th, 2019. She was born August 30, 1942 in Lake City to Ted and Lula Mae Disney of Lake City, Tennessee. She was a member of First Baptist Church Andersonville where she was very active in missions most of her life. She held different positions within the church and enjoyed working and doing missions. One of the highlights in her life was the mission trips she was able to take with the church and the Women’s Missionary Union.

Ms Wallace worked as a LPN in hospitals and doctor’s offices in Campbell, Anderson, and Knox counties. Other jobs that she has experienced was as a Tupperware dealer and manager, machine operator, restaurant work, baby sitter, assistant to the elderly, teacher’s aide, and a substitute teacher for Anderson Co. She recently enjoyed working with the election board during election days. Some of her hobbies were different types of needle work, woodwork, gardening, being involved with the Home Demonstration Club and the Volunteer Fire Department. Her most loved jobs were as a mother and a grandmother to her three children and three wonderful grandchildren.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, of 35 years, William L Wallace Sr; her parents Ted and Lula Mae (Heatherly) Disney of Lake City; brothers, Jackie, Benny Joe, and ConRay Disney all of Lake City and Bill Disney of Clinton; sister, Georgia Mae Vowell of Lake City; brother-in-law, Murrell Vowell of Lake City and sister-in-law, Mildred Disney of Clinton.

She leaves to carry on her legacy; her son, William L Wallace Jr and wife Jennifer of Mt Juliet, Tennessee; daughters, Elizabeth and Connie Wallace of Andersonville; grandchildren, Caleb, Lillian, and Joel Wallace of Mt Juliet, Tennessee; sisters, Louise Phillips and husband Virgle of Jacksboro; Barbara Mozingo and husband Ivan of Lake City; Pat Long and husband Fred of Lake City; sister-in-laws, Linda Disney and Grove Disney, both of Lake City; and a many dear nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Ms Wallace’s last wish was to have her body sent to UT Memphis for the benefit of further education. The family will receive friends at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City on Sunday, November 10, 2019 between 4 pm and 6 pm. In place of flowers the family please asks you to make a donation to the American Heart Association Research; or Cancer Research Foundation; or Diabetes Research.

