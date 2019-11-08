Obituaries

George L. Davis, Harriman

George L. Davis, age 86, a resident of Harriman, passed away on November 2, 2019, at The Bridge at Rockwood. He was born on November 2, 1933, in Ellsworth, Maine, to the late Malcom Vernon Davis and Mae Treadwell Davis.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Evelyn Davis.

He is survived by his stepsons: Jimmy Hinkle and Bubby Hinkle, and by extended family and friends.

George chose to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Davis family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

