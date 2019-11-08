Obituaries

Marion June Morgan, Oliver Springs

Marion June Morgan, age 76 a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville.

June was born May 17, 1943 in Anderson County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area. June enjoyed reading, watching westerns, and hats.

She is survived by her children: Gregory A. Blank and wife, Noria, Tom Blank and wife, Kim and Sam McNeeley and wife, Amy; by sisters: Helen Ashley and Sherri Hopper and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with extended family and friends.

June chose to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Morgan family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

