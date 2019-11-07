Obituaries

Keith Robert Moats, Clinton

Keith Robert Moats, age 65 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born December 22, 1953 in Gibsonburg, OH to the late John and Laura Moats.

He is survived by wife, Deborah; daughter, Erika; son, Justin

The family is honoring Keith’s requests and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society and the ASPCA. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

