Wanda Lou Shetterly Abner, Clinton

Wanda Lou Shetterly Abner of Clinton, TN passed away November 5, 2019, at the age of 86 years young. After bravely battling cancer off and on for over 20 years, she passed peacefully surrounded by those who loved her dearly. The prayers and love of those from afar also stood by her as she made her journey to meet her Maker and be reunited with her mother and daddy.

Wanda was a loving and giving person. She recently took up the hobby of quilting. She enjoyed it so much she began making quilts for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. These quilts would be given as comfort quilts for children receiving treatment during their hospitalization. She also loved animals, especially cats. Living on farm, a stray was never turned away. And she was a devout woman. She would attend Sunday church services religiously until it became too difficult to drive or walk, but that did not stop her faith from straying.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Charles, of 62 years of marriage; her three children and their spouse, Dolores Padgett of Knoxville, TN, Byron and Susan Abner of Cottontown, TN, and Steven Abner of Clinton, TN; five grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Shannon Bradley of Clinton, TN, Elihugh and Lindsay Abner of Clarksville, TN, Ethan and Elise Abner of Gallatin, TN, James Abner of Cottontown, TN, and Grace Abner of Knoxville, TN; two great grandchildren, Caius and Cormac Abner, along with one on the way.

Wanda had kind eyes and a warm smile. She will be deeply missed by her friends and loved ones. She will always remain in our hearts.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating. Wanda’s graveside will be 10:00 am, Saturday at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

