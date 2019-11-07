Obituaries

Eva H. Yates, Ten Mile

Eva H. Yates, age 81, of Ten Mile, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City. She was born August 17, 1938 in Rockwood and has been a life long resident of Roane County. She was a past member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Paint Rock Chapter. Eva worked in earlier years at the Roane Hosiery Mill. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning and loved all little children, especially her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband, James O. Yates; son, Randy Yates; parents, Ed & Opal Stiner Houston.

SURVIVORS

SonsJames Starlin Yates & wife, Kim of Ten Mile

Wade Yates & wife, Brenda of Ten Mile

Grandchildren

Lacey & Jesse Daniels and children, Jacob (Jake), Bailey, and Lexi…all of Ten Mile



Buck & Tia Yates and daughters, Kylie, Paisley, and Huntleigh…all of Ten Mile



Crystal Tilley, April Yates, and Wava Jane Sexton

SisterJuanita Johnson & husband, Ray of Ten Mile

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ponders Old Time Gospel Church in Ten Mile with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Dr. Tommy Patterson & Bill Yates. Interment will follow at Kelsey-Yates Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

