The Great American Smokeout

The Great American Smokeout is held each year on the third Thursday of November. The American Cancer Society encourages smokers to use this date to make a plan to quit smoking, or to plan in advance to quit smoking on that day. Each year many people die from tobacco usage. Make it your plan on November 21st, 2019 to break the habit and to take an important step towards a healthier lifestyle .

Smoking is a significant public health issue in Tennessee and around the world, contributing to life-threatening health problems ranging from cancer, chronic lung and heart disease to low birth weight babies and ear infections. Quitting smoking provides immediate benefits, as well as the changes felt days and weeks later. Within 12 hours without a cigarette, heart rate and blood pressure drop and the carbon monoxide level in the blood returns to normal. Want to quit today? Call 1-800-QUIT-Now or visit http://tnquitline.org/.

The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine offers personalized support for Tennesseans who want to quit smoking by connecting them with trained quit coaches to guide them through the quitting process. Clients receive ongoing professional coaching via individually scheduled calls with a quit coach personally assigned to them. This convenient and confidential service is free and available to Tennessee residents in both English and Spanish. The services is also available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing at TTY: 1-877-559-3816.

Locally you can Contact Sabrina Greene

Sabrina.greene@tn.gov

C/o Anderson County Health Department

710 North Main Street

Clinton, Tennessee 37716

865 425-8741

