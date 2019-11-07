Featured
The Great American Smokeout
The Great American Smokeout is held each year on the third Thursday of November. The American Cancer Society encourages smokers to use this
Smoking is a significant public health issue in Tennessee and around the world, contributing to life-threatening health problems ranging from cancer, chronic lung and heart disease to low birth weight babies and ear infections. Quitting smoking provides immediate benefits, as well as the
The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine offers personalized support for Tennesseans who want to quit smoking by connecting them with trained quit coaches to guide them through the quitting process. Clients receive ongoing professional coaching via individually scheduled calls with a quit coach personally assigned to them. This convenient and confidential service is free and available to Tennessee residents in both English and Spanish. The services
Locally you can Contact Sabrina Greene
Sabrina.greene@tn.gov
C/o Anderson County Health Department
710 North Main Street
Clinton, Tennessee 37716
865 425-8741
