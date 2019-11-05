Obituaries

Michael Jennings, Clinton

Michael Jennings, age 31 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2019. Michael graduated from Clinton High School in 2007. He was an avid musician that loved to write music and play the guitar. Michael also had a love for animals and was a spiritual individual. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Georgia Tallant Dixon, Woodrow Wilson Dixon, and Betty Jean Jennings; uncle, Wayne Morelock.

He is survived by:

Mother, Debra Jennings; father, Steve Jennings; brother, Stephen Jennings; life companion, Jackie Leonard; aunts, Sandra Morelock and Alice Minyard & husband Larry; several special cousins

The family will have a private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

