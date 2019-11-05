Featured
TSSAA Rules against Fayetteville, must forfeit 6 Games
The Board of Control voted to deny the appeal of Fayetteville High School regarding the eligibility of a student-athlete that initially caused them to forfeit 6 football contests. Fayetteville’s overall record remains at 4-6.
The standings for Region 5-A are as follows:
1. Huntland
2. Cornersville
3. Mt. Pleasant
4. Richland
Huntland (R5 #1) will host Hollow Rock-Bruceton (R6 #4)
McEwen (R6 #2) will host Mt. Pleasant (R5 #3)
Cornersville (R5 #2) will host Collinwood (R6 #3)
Huntingdon (R6 #1) will host Richland (R5 #4)
The games will be scheduled for 7:00 on Saturday, November 9th. Teams can mutually agree to play earlier.