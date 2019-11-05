News

Laurel Falls Trail Reopened, Road Work Continues

Posted on

Laurel Falls Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopened today, November 5, 2019, following road work on November 4. Road crews will continue to pave pullouts and parking areas on each side of Fighting Creek Gap Road and Little River Road from Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend “Wye” intersection over the next few weeks, weather permitting. Motorists should expect short delays and allow extra time when traveling in these areas of the park.

For more information about road conditions, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

