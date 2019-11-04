Obituaries
Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce, Kingston
Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1934 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and had a deep love for the Lord. Rebecca treasured time spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working with crafts, decorating and shopping, after retiring from the Roane Hosiery Mill. Preceded in death in March of this year, by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Pierce; children, Deborah Hudson and Samuel Dennis Pierce; parents, Sam & Robbie Stovall Williams; son-in-law, Tim King; several brothers & sisters.
SURVIVORS
Children
Sherry King and Gene Pierce, both of Kingston
Grandchildren
Heather Hudson Griffith of Knoxville
Travis & Raven King of Harriman
Brandon & Leah King of Kingston
Rosanna Lancaster of Murfreesboro
Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman
Great-grandchildren
Lynzie Griffith, Josh Griffith, Tyler Lancaster, Skyler King, Blake Lancaster, Taylor Pierce, Hartley King and Hadley King
Soon to be, Great-great-grandson
Aiken Norris King
Sister
Evon & Bob Crowder of Meadowview, VA
Brothers
Sam Williams of Harriman
Steve & Judy Williams of Harriman
In-laws
Carolyn & Buddy Koon of Kingston
Shirley Medley of Kingston
A host of extended family & friends
The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with memorial service at 5:00 p.m., with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.