Obituaries

Ramona “Gail” Cox Seeber, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ramona “Gail” Cox Seeber, age 63, a resident of Oliver Springs, receive her angel wings, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Harriman Care and Rehab.

Mrs. Seeber was born October 31, 1956 in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Friendly Welcome Baptist Church. Gail loved her boxer bulldogs.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents: Tooter and Mae Cox and her former husband, Mark Seeber.

She is survived by her brother, Bobby Cox and wife, Yvonne of Harriman; by a sister, Alisa Disney and husband, Marvin of Frost Bottom; by nephews: Jeremy and Adam Disney and by extended family and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, November 4, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Seiber officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Seeber family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

