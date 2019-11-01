Obituaries

Fred “Joe” Armes, Clinton

Fred “Joe” Armes, age 70 of Clinton, Tn, passed away, Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was born August 22, 1949 in Anderson County, TN. He lived in the Marlow area all his life.

He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church. He was a truck driver for several different companies.

Preceded in death by parents, Millard and Pearl Armes; brothers, James and Williams Armes; sister, Sharon Armes.

Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debbi Armes; son, J.J. Armes of Clinton, TN; daughter, Frankie Robinson and very special son in law, Travis Robinson of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Ricky Coapman, Kyle Embleau and wife Audrey, Kelsea Armes, Kaden Armes and Jaleigh Robinson; great-grandchildren, Nikolai and Kellen Embleau; sisters, Juanita Withrow, Mildred Withrow and husband DeWight Withrow, Evelyn Kelly and husband Carl Kelly, Bessie Mae Whitt and husband Lewis Whitt, Frankie Lee Wheat and late husband Bill Wheat, Jean Wheat and husband Harold Wheat; by mother in law, Marlene Harris; by brothers in law, Frank Ventimiglia and wife Pam, Joe Ventimiglia and wife Lynn and Anthony Ventimiglia and wife Rose; by sisters in law, Denise Zerilli and late husband Joe, Grace McCullum and Marlena Plutschuck and husband Doug; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Ernie and Diane Bailey; also by church family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 2019 between the hours of 1:00pm – 3:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 3:00pm with Pastor Mark Acres officiating. Burial and graveside service will follow the funeral service at Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Armes family and invite you to share an online condolence at www.sharpfh.com

