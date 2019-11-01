Obituaries

Velma Lee Asberry Pedigo, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Velma Lee Asberry Pedigo, age 86, of Kingston, Tennessee joined our Father in Heaven on Oct. 31, 2019. She loved gardening, cooking and always had time for a kind word and a good deed.

She is survived by her son Jim Pedigo & wife Celeste, granddaughter Caitlin Pedigo, grandson Tanner Pedigo & great grandson Sawyer Denton Pedigo and mother Morgan Capps, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Her father George Asberry, mother Effie Mayberry, sisters Sue Threet and Thelma Brown, brother Lee Asberry, husband Clyde Pedigo, son Daniel Pedigo and daughter Debbie Stacey preceded her in death.

Special thanks go out to all the friends, family, neighbors and caregivers who helped enable her to keep living at home and enjoy the beautiful view from her family room. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either; The Gideon’s International at Roane County Camp P.O. Box 476 Kingston, Tennessee 37763 or Grace Community Church Youth Group at 438 West Race Street Kingston, Tennessee 37763.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EST on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Kyker Funeral home in Kingston. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm EST with Rev. Paul Lloyd officiating. Interment will be immediately following the funeral service at approximately 3:00 pm Central Standard Time at the Crossville City Cemetery, 617 East First Street Crossville, Tennessee. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Pedigo family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

