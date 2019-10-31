Featured

Explorers Program coming to ACSD

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker on Monday announced the kick-off to the nationally recognized Explorers Program for the Sheriff’s Office.

The Explorers Program is described as “a hands-on program open to young men and women ages 14 through 20 years old, interested in a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system.” The program aims to build familiarity and trust by engaging youth and giving them regular opportunities for positive interaction with law enforcement, their neighbors, and community leaders in settings where everyone can get to know each other and share mutual interests, according to an ACSD press release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to reach out to the youth in Anderson County and work together for the good of our communities” stated Sheriff Barker.

The program introduces young people to potential careers in law enforcement while learning important leadership skills, respect for police officers, developing new personal skills, and networking with professionals who work in and around the profession.

For more information on the program you may reach Deputy Carr by email at jcarr@acs.ac.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Russell Barker, TNACSO