Park Hosts Star Gazing Event at Purchase Knob

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting a stargazing event on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Appalachian Highlands Science Learning Center in North Carolina. Located on Purchase Knob at 5,000 feet in elevation, the learning center provides one of the clearest views of the sky from the Haywood County region of the park.

The Astronomy Club of Asheville will lead an exploration of the night sky at this high elevation site with a 260-degree, unobstructed view of the sky. Visitors can expect to see many celestial wonders including star clusters, binary systems, as well as the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxies.

“National park areas offer a wonderful opportunity to stargaze,” says Park Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Visitors are often amazed at the amount of stars that can be seen simply by entering into the natural darkness of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”



The event starts at 5:00 p.m. with an indoor presentation of what can be seen in the nighttime skies during November. This event will be held rain or shine. The learning center is located at 5,000 feet in elevation so visitors should bring warm layers for a fall Appalachian mountain evening. The program is free, but participation is limited by parking availability. Participants must register in advance to reserve one of the 45 parking permits. Reservations for parking permits can be made by registering through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stargazing-in-great-smoky-mountains-national-park-tickets-78025623741 or by calling 828-497-1907.

For more information about stargazing in the park, please visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/dff509-focuspartner1.htm.

