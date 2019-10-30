Obituaries

Lucille Heidel, Harriman

Lucille Heidel of Harriman passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at River Oaks Place Assisted Living in Lenoir City. Lucille was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and a volunteer at Roane Medical Center for many years.

Preceded in death by brother; Ralph Lloyd, sisters; Macil Ballard, Bernice Moore, Ruth McDonald and Pauline Campbell.

Survived by daughters and sons-in-law; Kay Dawson and Phil of Atlanta, Karen Loy and Matthew of Lenoir City. Son and daughter-in-law Allen Heidel and Debbie of Cookeville.

Grandchildren; Todd Dawson, Brett Dawson, Laura Thornberry, Justin Heidel.

Great Grandchildren; Anya, Kylie, Cadyn, Clara, Parker, Jake, Quinn.

Sister Alma Rice of Tullahoma, TN.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm, with Reverend Greg Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church.

