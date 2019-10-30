Obituaries

Joyce Templin, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Joyce Templin, age 87 of Lake City, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 27. She was the widow of George Templin. They shared 46 years of marriage together. Joyce was born on July 8, 1932 in Clinton, TN to Clyde and Ruth Pebley and was a graduate of Clinton High School. She was a long-time member of Main Street Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for over 60 years. She never met a baby she did not want to love on and all the kids loved her. She was a loving Wife, Momma and MamMaw. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her friends, which are too numerous to name. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde & Ruth Pebley, husband, George Templin, sister, Claudie Pebley, brother, Sonny Pebley and grandson, Matthew Templin.

Children: Skipper & Jeanette Templin Flowery Branch GA

Michael & Rose Templin Caryville Kerry & Carolyn Templin Lake City Patrick Templin Lake City Lori & David Noonan Caryville

Grandchildren: Ryan, Jonathan, Sean, Annie, Maggie, Emma, Jeremiah, Olivia, Tim, Crystal and Michele

Great-grandchildren: Skyler, Dane, Sophie, Lilly, Oliver, Zachery, Perry, Jayzlin, Cora, Cannon and Carter

Sisters Kay Harness Clinton

Geraldine Brown Clinton

Visitation will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the Main Street Baptist Church in Lake City, TN, Saturday, November the 2, 2019 with a Celebration Of Life Service to follow at 5:30 PM.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

