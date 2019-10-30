News

Oak Ridge Public Works Crews Repairing Four Separate Water Line Breaks

Public Works crews with the city of Oak Ridge are repairing multiple water line breaks today (Wednesday, October 30th). In a post on the city’s Facebook page, officials say that crews have spent the night working to repair four water main breaks throughout the City. The work is not yet completed.

The city says that residents on Waltham Lane are without water, as well as those on Howard Lane, 608 West Outer Drive to the Rocky Top remains out of water, 637 and 639 W. Outer Drive are also without water as well as the Hilltop Market, and 303 and 301 N. Illinois Avenue.

A lane closure on North Illinois Avenue will remain until further notice. City officials ask the public to please use extreme care and caution in these areas, adding “we appreciate your patience and understanding, and apologize for any inconvenience these repairs may cause.”

There is currently no timetable for when these repairs will be completed.

