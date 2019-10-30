News

A “Potential Situation” Under Investigation at Campbell County High School

Posted on by in News with

The Campbell County Sheriff’s says that on Tuesday, deputies received information about what they only described in a press release as a “potential situation” at Campbell County High School that was supposed to occur today (Wednesday, October 30th).

In a press release shared on the department’s Facebook page, Sheriff Robbie Goins said that a preliminary investigation turned no credible threat to the school. Goins went on to say that the CCSO is in communication with school officials and that the investigation is ongoing. Out of an abundance of caution, extra officers and other resources will remain on school grounds until further notice.

In the release, Goins writes, “Those responsible for this situation, when identified, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We can’t allow situations like this to continue to interrupt the education of our children.”If anyone has information regarding this matter, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

On a somewhat related note, Anderson County’s Director of Schools, Dr. Tim Parrott, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to address what he called a rumor that schools in Anderson County have been threatened in some way. Dr. Parrott writes that “after an investigation by both the Sheriff’s Department and our administrators, we want to assure everyone that there has not been a threat made toward any of our schools.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

