Rockwood hires new Airport Manager

The Rockwood council approved Monday night hiring on a part-time basis an Acting Airport Manager. Industrial Board member and volunteer on many levels for the city, David McLarty, was approved by a unanimous consent to act as the new manager now that the city takes over full operational status of the city-owned airport after the council approved the early termination of Danny Collins who had leased the airport as operational manager for the past 12 years.

In other airport issues Monday night, the council approved A Resolution to Waive Credit Card Fees for Fuel at the Airport, along with A Resolution Approving Eastern Aviation Fuels, Inc. dba Titan Aviation Fuels to be the Sole Supplier of Aviation Fuel for the Rockwood Municipal Airport and to be Branded as a Shell Aviation Fuel Provider.

With a new start of operations with a part-time manager, the council approved A Resolution Approving a Revised Airport Operations Manual. The city should be able if all hangers are rented to see a revenue stream of an estimated $50,000 stated by City Administrator, Becky Ruppe at M o nday’s meeting.

