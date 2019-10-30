Featured

Routine traffic stop lands man in jail

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Rockwood Police conducted a traffic stop around on Zumstein Ave.

last night just after 10 pm. Upon checking out the subject in the vehicle it was determined he was wanted for a couple of outstanding warrants.

The man was identified as Jayson Andrew Norris, age 20, after checking his identity through Central Dispatch, Norris was arrested and charged with warrants for – Aggravated Assault and a Prohibited Weapons charge. He remained in jail as of this afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Rockwood Police Department, traffic stop