Routine traffic stop lands man in jail

Posted on by in Featured, News

Rockwood Police conducted a traffic stop around on Zumstein Ave.
last night just after 10 pm. Upon checking out the subject in the vehicle it was determined he was wanted for a couple of outstanding warrants.
The man was identified as Jayson Andrew Norris, age 20, after checking his identity through Central Dispatch, Norris was arrested and charged with warrants for – Aggravated Assault and a Prohibited Weapons charge. He remained in jail as of this afternoon.

