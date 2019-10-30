BBBTV12

Home / Featured / Brown stopped for Shoplifting, arrested on several outstanding Warrants

Featured

Brown stopped for Shoplifting, arrested on several outstanding Warrants

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

Harriman Police arrested a Ms. Kassandra Nicole Brown, 34, last night just
before 11pm at Kroger’s after she was stopped for shoplifting.  A warrants check on Kassandra Nicole Brown was checked out and it was determined she was wanted for several charges including Fraudulent Use Of Credit/Debit Card ($1,000-$9,999) , Violation of Tennessee Personal and Commercial Computer Act ($1,000 – $9,999), and Financial Exploitation Of Elderly or Vulnerable Person.

Brown’s alleged to have involvement from an earlier incident this month after a traffic stop by Harriman police on Oct 2nd.  We’ll give you more details when they become available.

Tagged

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

[recaptcha]

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: