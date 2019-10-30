Featured

ORPD Investigating Shooting that leaves two Injured

On October 27, 2019, at 1:45AM, Oak Ridge Police responded to the Atomic Elks Lodge # 1301 at 260 Wilberforce Ave to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. The Oak Ridge Emergency 911 Center received multiple calls concerning people shooting guns and fighting. During the course of the investigation ORPD learned that two adult men sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting. Both men were treated at the Methodist Medical Center, then later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Both men are in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Det. Moore at (8765) 425-3517.

