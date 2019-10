Featured

Morgan County Sheriff Drug Roundup

According to 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, about 50

individuals wanted in illegal drug activity either present or thru Grand

Jury Indictments, were round-up today by Morgan County

Sheriffs Department Officers, The Drug Task Force, and agencies with the drug enforcement division with the 9th district. Johnson told us via text that most of the individuals were arrested on numerous drug possession, resale and delivery, or possession charges and have been taken to the Morgan County jail to be processed. Johnson thanked the different agencies today for their work in getting the alledged drug traffickers off the streets and out of their communities. More on this as names are processed thru the court system.

