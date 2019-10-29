Obituaries

Sally Corrina Wilder, Clinton

Sally Corrina Wilder, age 85, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on March 25, 1934 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Robert and Vivian Shinliver Seivers. Sally loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching the Lady Vols Basketball team. In addition to her parents, Sally’s preceded in death by, Son, Jimmy Wilder; brother, Clyde Seivers; sisters, Pauline Hendren, Stella Henderson, Wanda Raby, Fleta Seivers, and Mary Rose Montgomery.

Survived by:

Sons……………………Robert Wilder

Johnny Wilder and wife Kathy

Paul Wilder and wife Vickie

Dennis Wilder

Daughters………….Paulette Hutcheson and husband Bob

Vivian Johnston and husband Mike

Brothers……………Donald “Duck” Seivers

Sister………………..Ellise Phillips

8 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren

Several Nieces and Nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, October, 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM with funeral service to follow at 8:00Pm with Bro.David Crowley officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment.

