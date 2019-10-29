Obituaries

Charles (Matt) Davis, Powell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Charles “Matt” Davis, age 67 of Powell, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a self-employed carpenter and an avid fisherman, woodworker, and loved golf.

Preceded in death by his parents, Howard “Spike” and Iris “June” Davis; brother, Richard Keith Davis; and sister, Susan Darlene Brummett.

Matt is survived by his loving companion, Gail Mc Daniel; brothers, John and Phillip Davis; daughters, Heather and Jennifer Davis; Grandson, Jack Davis; two step-daughters, Kathy Adams and special friend, John Liptak and Sandy Adams; step-son, Michael Adams and wife, Tammy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 Pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Craig Walton officiating. Music will be provided by Sue Walton.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton is honored to serve the family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

