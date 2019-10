Featured

4-year-old Accidentally shot by 9-year-old sibling

On Sunday, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Offut Spur Road for a reported accidental shooting. A child (4yrs old) was shot by a sibling (9yrs old) in the face. UT Lifestar landed at Lake City Middle School and transported the child to the hospital. The victim did not sustain life threatening injuries and as of right now will not require any surgery.

The case is still under investigation. DCS was called to scene last night as well.

