Obituaries

Marguerete Montgomery Floyd, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Marguerete Montgomery Floyd, 95 of Kingston died peacefully on October 25, 2019 at Jamestowne Assisted Living where she has lived the past nine years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother of two sons and a daughter, a grandmother to four wonderful grandkids and a “GG” to four precious great-grandchildren. She was a friend to many. Marguerete was born in McKenzie, TN on February 18, 1924. She moved to East Tennessee to marry her sweetheart and to raise her family in Kingston. She worked at Harriman General Hospital for over 20 years as an LPN and thoroughly loved her work as a nurse.

Marguerete was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lynn Floyd; her parents, Herbert and Eva Montgomery, sisters Monte Fay Montgomery and Esteen Campbell, and son-in-law David Terry Smith. Survivors include sons, Alan Floyd (Connie) of Minneapolis, MN, Denny Floyd (Joyce) of Greensboro, NC and daughter Verilyn Smith of Kingston; grandchildren, Shawn Smith (Shelly) of Kingston, Emily Floyd (Zoey Melf) and Colin Floyd (Shayla) of Minneapolis and Devin Floyd (Erin) of Greensboro. Great Grandchildren, Savannah Nicole Smith of Harriman, Alice Grace and Arlo True Floyd of Minneapolis and Reece Henry Floyd of Greensboro. Special niece, Aletha Wray Jones (Barry) of McKenzie, TN and great niece, Janine Wray Willis (Steve) of Olive Branch, MS and many other nieces and nephews. Marguerete’s family would like to thank all of the staff, nurses and CNAs who helped care for her and make her life comfortable while living at Jamestowne Assisted Living. Thank you to the many residents and special friends. You are all very special.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Kingston United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the church sanctuary with Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

