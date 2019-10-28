Featured

Girls State Soccer Tournament postponed until next week

October 28, 2019

Due to the current condition of fields at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex from this past weekend’s rain and the projected forecast for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, the decision has been made to postpone the 2019 Girls’ Soccer State Championships. The entire tournament will be moved to next week with the same schedule. Division I will play quarterfinals on Wednesday, November 6, semifinals on Thursday, November 7, and championship games on Saturday, November 9. Division II will play semifinals on Thursday, November 7 and finals on Friday, November 8.A complete revised schedule is below and will be updated online at tssaasports.com. All field numbers are subject to change.

We regret any inconvenience this causes and appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this difficult and unavoidable situation.

