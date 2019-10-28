Featured

Routine Stop turns into a High-Speed Pursuit on Sunday for Oliver Springs Police

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On Sunday afternoon, a routine traffic stop, turned into a pursuit that led Oliver Springs officers throughout Oliver Springs before finally ending in Oak Ridge at the intersection of West Outer Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue and Outer Drive.

Sgt. Scott Carroll attempted to stop the white Honda Accord for failure to maintain lane of traffic. The driver, Kevin D. Simpson, 34, refused to stop for Carroll. After a short pursuit on Midway Drive, Simpson pulled over and allowed a passenger, Kevin Lane to exit the vehicle. Carroll detained Lane and placed him in the vehicle but lost Simpson. Officer Logan Alley found Simpson and again tried to stop the vehicle. The two officers tried to block Simpson in on Sleepy Hollow Road, but Simpson put his car in reverse and struck Alley’s vehicle. Simpson made a U-turn back onto Valley Drive where he almost struck a female bystander. The pursuit continued with lights and siren when Simpson turned onto Midway Drive where he passed approximately 4 kids at a very high rate of speed. They were walking on the roadway. Simpson then turned left onto West Outer Drive and was traveling between 50 – 60 mph in a 25-mph zone. When Simpson approached the intersection of Outer and Pennsylvania Avenue, he had to brake hard to attempt the left-hand turn. Simpson lost control of the car and spun out. This is where Sgt. Carroll was able to block the vehicle in. When Carroll exited his vehicle, he observed Simpson put something in his mouth and swallow it. Simpson then put his vehicle in reverse to continue fleeing, but Officer Alley pushed the car into the curb which prevented him from being able to flee any more. Simpson was ordered out of the vehicle but did not follow verbal commands. It is then that Carroll and Alley opened the passenger door and pulled Simpson out and placed him under arrest without further incident.

Additionally, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire and Anderson County EMS responded to the scene. Simpson was transported to Methodist Medical Center where tests were conducted, and he was released. Officers then transported Simpson to the Anderson County Detention Facility where he remains today.

Kevin Lane was released at the intersection of Sleepy Hollow and Midway Drive, since there were no pending charges against him, in a safe location and was not part of the pursuit and was never placed in danger.

A search of Simpson’s vehicle yielded a baggie of pills that had 18 ½ tablets that were a prescription medication but was not found to be a schedule drug. A needle was found in the back floorboard of the vehicle.

Charges against Simpson include: Failure to maintain lane, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, reckless driving, Due care times 3 due to passing the pedestrians, reckless endangerment, speeding, evading, vandalism for striking a patrol unit, tampering, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of a legend drug without prescription, running stop signs times 3, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and obedience to a peace officer.

Full List of charges:

Charge Bond Court Date FAILURE TO MAINTAIN SINGLE LANE 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM DRIVING UNINSURED 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM RECKLESS DRIVING 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM DUE CARE 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM DUE CARE 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM DUE CARE 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM SPEEDING 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM EVADING ARREST 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM VANDALISM 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM RESISTING ARREST 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM LEGEND DRUGS, POSSESS, W/O PRESCRIPTION 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM STOP SIGNS 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM STOP SIGNS 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM STOP SIGNS 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM OBEDIENCE TO POLICE OFFICER 0 11/06/2019 09:00 AM CONTEMPT OF COURT 2000 11/06/2019 09:00 AM CONTEMPT OF COURT 2600 11/06/2019 09:00 AM

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Kevin Simpson