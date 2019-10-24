Obituaries

Peggy Sue Ford Langley, Oak Ridge

Peggy Sue Ford Langley, age 83 passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Groves of Oak Ridge.

She was raised by Mozell and Lawrence Duncan after her mother passed away. She was a graduate of Wartburg Central High School and a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church, Oliver Springs. Peggy enjoyed singing with “The Harmonettes” and her favorite song was “Cowboy Sweethearts”. She was an accomplished “Yodeler” and was very much a “people person”. She was employed by Polly Bergen Dress Shop in Gatlinburg for 25 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Essie Liles Ford, husband, Darryl Langley, sisters, Mozelle Duncan, Willene Hicks; brothers, Grady Ford and Earl Ford and grandson, Cory McNabb.

She is survived by her son, Rusty McNabb and fiance’ Kristi Teffteller

Granddaughter, Chelsea McNabb

Step grandson, Justin Teffteller

Brother, Dean Ford

Sister in -law, Eunice Navas and Gladys Langley

And a host of nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the caretakers at The Grove of Oak Ridge for taking such good care of Peggy while she was there.

The family will have a graveside service in Union Church Cemetery Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00am with Bro. Allen Crowe officiating.

To leave a note for Peggy’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

