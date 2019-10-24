Obituaries

Roy Wayne Jones, Oneida

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Roy Wayne Jones, age 61, of Oneida, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. Roy was married to Donna (Muck) Butler Jones on November 1, 1982. He worked at Cannon Brothers Concrete Plant for many years. Roy enjoyed spending time and camping with his family, especially his grandson Isaac whom he also enjoyed taking to Pawn Shops. He loved his dog, Precious. Roy was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing for Walleye with his friends. He was a beekeeper and harvested honey. Roy was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church in Oneida, TN where he drove the church bus for many years.

Along with his wife, Donna (Muck) Jones he is preceded in death by his dad, Erskin Manuel Jones; mom, Bertha Emma Duncan; brothers, Manuel Jones and Harold Jones; sisters, Doris and Deloris Jones; special friend, Rick Foster; mother in law and father in law, Oma and William Butler; brother in laws, James Kilby, JD Butler, Delmus Butler, sister in law, Christine Jones and Barbara Gail Feldman; and niece, Haylee Jones; Chrissy Butler; nephew, Toney Myers.

Roy is survived by his only daughter, Heather King and husband, Chad; grandchildren, Isaac King and Luis King; brothers, Barry Jones and wife Missy, William Jones and wife Tammy; sisters, Brenda West and husband Dennis, Wanda Kilby, Helen Brewster and husband Rick, and Trisha Stanfill and husband James (Marvin); brother and sisters-in-laws, Dick Butler (Peggy), Brenda Myers, Randy Butler (Linda), Bounce Hatmaker (Richard), Wilma Butler, Jim Butler (Dorena), Dean Butler, Bill Butler (Marsha), nieces and nephews, Tristen Jones, Brandy Lewallen (Chris), Amber Waters (James), Kristy Jones, Megan Leonard (Josh), April Jones, Kim Terry, Misty Devaney, Timothy Kilby (Nikki), Cindy France (George), Travis Jones, Brandon Stanfill, Eric Brewster and a very special nephew, Joe Butler (Peggy), Jessicca Harness (Jody), Jeannie Butler Phillips (Ronnie), Jim Butler (Jennifer) Randy Butler (Tab), Lisa Slaven (Matt), Lana Butler, friends, Larry and Ann Goodman, their daughter, Katelyn Goodman, Rocky and Glenna Watson, Jamie Cotton Jr., Carolyn Cotton, Ray and Dorothy Anderson, and Darryl Laxton.

Roy’s family will receive his friends from 5pm – 7pm with his Going Home Service following at 7pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Black Oak Baptist Church in Oneida, TN with Brother Crestin Burk and Brother Kyle Keeton officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of Roy’s services.

To send flowers to the family of Roy Jones, please visit Tribute Store

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

