James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, Ten Mile

James (Jimmy) Edward Shipwash, age 78, of Ten Mile, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born June 4, 1941 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County and a 1959 graduate of Midway High School in Ten Mile. Jimmy was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local No. 102. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed farming and working in his yard. He treasured time spent with his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Jimmy was very well thought of and always ready to help others. Preceded in death by his parents, Sidney J. Shipwash, Sr., & Ellen Newcomb Shipwash.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of almost 57 years, Phyllis Humphreys Shipwash of Ten Mile

Daughter April Viar & husband, Rob of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Brittanie & Ben West, Thomas & Mica Viar, and his best pal, Jacob Viar

Great-grandchildren Sawyer West, Brynnlee & Adalynn Viar and Baby Wyatt West who is due in January

Brother Sidney Shipwash, Jr. & wife, Mary of Ten Mile

Sisters Sybil Rose, Susan & Melvin Townsend, Ruth Ann & Larry Tudor, all of Ten Mile

In-laws Curtis & Phoebe Humphreys of Harriman
Jane & James McClure of Kingston
Pat & Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile
Donna & Danny Seiler of Harriman

He will be greatly missed by extended family & friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary. Those who would like to go in procession to Williams Cemetery in Ten Mile will meet at Shiloh Baptist Church at 10:30 am, Saturday morning for an 11:00 am, graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

