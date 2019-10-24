Obituaries

Robert (Bob) Allen Harris, Kingston

Robert (Bob) Allen Harris passed away October 22, 2019 at Jamestowne

Assisted Living facility. He was 88 years old.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert T. and Myrtle J. Harris, wife Virginia Lee Humphreys Harris and sister and brother in law Betty Jane and William I. (Buddy) Rasberry. He is survived by his wife Jean K. Harris, daughters Carol Harris Stout and Jana Harris, stepchildren Vic King, Nancybeth King McNeill, Chuck King, Ardella Brooks, Ruth King, Teresa Cleveland, and David King and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Harris was an active member of First Baptist Church in Kingston where he was a deacon emeritus and Bible study leader. He served the community through jail and prison ministry and as a mission director for the Big Emory Baptist Association. Robert and Jean served as missionaries with the International Mission Board in South Africa and through FBC Kingston in Venezuela, Mexico and multiple North American mission sites. Mr. Harris was a former member of the Tennessee Archaeological Society. He spent countless days at dig sites and in open fields searching for Native American artifacts. He is also well known in the southeast for his flint knapping skills using traditional Native American techniques and tools. Mr. Harris was an avid student of scripture and theology. He savored exploring the deeper meaning of life. He was particularly fond of British authors C. S. Lewis, George MacDonald, and Charles Williams. Never content to horde his wisdom and knowledge, he spent untold hours teaching and exhorting others in the way of Christ.

The family will receive friends 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Kingston with the funeral to follow at 4:00 with Reverend Jody McCloud officiating. Burial 11:00 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Coal Hill Cemetery in Morgan County with full Military Honors.

Kyker Funeral Home Kingston in charge of arrangements.

